Erdogan urges nations to exit Syria, warns Kurdish YPG of "Inevitable End"

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on all nations to " take their hands off" Syria, asserting that Turkiye is capable of eliminating all terrorist organizations in partnership with the Syrian people.

In press statements, Erdogan renewed his warning to the Syrian Kurdish YPG, an affiliate of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), to lay down their arms.

“If the YPG does not disarm, they will not be able to escape the inevitable end,” Erdogan said.

"Turkiye is the insurance of Kurds' safety in Syria," he stated, emphasizing Ankara’s long-standing ties with Kurdish communities in both countries.

Erdogan also defended Turkiye’s involvement in Syria, citing legitimate security and humanitarian concerns. "It is perfectly natural for Turkiye to care about a neighboring country for justified and humanitarian reasons," he said, adding, "It is our duty as neighbors and brothers to heal the wounds of our Syrian brothers and help them stand on their feet as soon as possible."

Rejecting a Western perspective on Syria, Erdogan stressed the historical and geographical bonds shared with the war-torn nation. "We cannot view a neighboring state, with which we have shared fraternal ties for centuries and a 911-kilometer border, through a Western lens. No one can destroy the bonds of brotherhood among Turks, Kurds, and Arabs in Turkiye and Syria," he said.

The Turkish president reiterated Ankara’s commitment to resolving issues faced by Syrian Kurds, saying, "We are closely monitoring and supporting the resolution of all issues for our Kurdish brothers in Syria. We are the guarantors of their security."

Erdogan reaffirmed Turkiye’s opposition to the partition of Syria, warning against any attempts to divide the country post-President Bashar al-Assad’s rule. "We cannot allow Syria to be divided under any pretext. If we observe the slightest risk of this, we will quickly take the necessary measures," he said.

He also threatened a new cross-border operation against Kurdish militants in Syria if Turkiye perceives a threat. "Turkiye stands ready to take action when needed," Erdogan warned.