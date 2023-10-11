Erdogan announces escalation of strikes against Kurdish militants in Iraq and Syria

Shafaq News / Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Wednesday an escalation in strikes against Kurdish Workers' Party (PKK) fighters in Iraq and Syria.

According to Agence France-Presse (AFP), Erdogan was quoted as saying, "We have already intensified aerial operations, and we will continue to do so, demonstrating to terrorists that we can eliminate them anytime and anywhere," referring to PKK fighters.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched three military operations in Syria, primarily targeting Kurdish fighters whom Ankara has long claimed is seeking to push away from the border region.