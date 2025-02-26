Turkiye neutralizes six PKK members in northern Syria

Shafaq News / The Turkish National Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday that six “PKK/YPG terrorists” were neutralized in northern Syria and the Peace Spring region.

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralize” to refer to individuals who have been killed, captured, or surrendered.

Yesterday, 5 others in the Gara region of northern Iraq, as well as 1 PKK/YPG in Syria were neutralized.

PKK is designated a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the US, and the EU.