Turkiye neutralizes six PKK members in northern Syria
2025-02-26T16:51:11+00:00

Shafaq News / The Turkish National Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday that six “PKK/YPG terrorists” were neutralized in northern Syria and the Peace Spring region.

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralize” to refer to individuals who have been killed, captured, or surrendered.

Yesterday, 5 others in the Gara region of northern Iraq, as well as 1 PKK/YPG in Syria were neutralized.

PKK is designated a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the US, and the EU.

