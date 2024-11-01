PM Al-Sudani arrives in Ankara, to meet President Erdogan

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani arrived in the Turkish Capital, Ankara.

According to Al-Sudani’s media office, the Prime Minister will meet With Rurkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The office did not specify the topics expected to dominate the discussions between the two leaders, however, a government source told Shafaq News that discussions will focus on regional matters and cooperation between the two neighboring countries.

The visit is Al-Sudani's second trip to Turkiye since assuming office, following his first visit in March when he also met with Erdogan. In a reciprocal visit, Erdogan traveled to Iraq in April, the first Turkish presidential visit in 13 years, during which Baghdad and Ankara signed strategic agreements.

During their April meeting, Al-Sudani and Erdogan announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the Development Road Project.

The project, with a planned $17 billion investment budget, will be implemented in three stages, expected to complete the first phase by 2028, the second by 2033, and the final phase by 2050. It is also anticipated to stimulate economic growth, providing approximately 100,000 jobs initially and potentially up to one million jobs upon completion.