Erdogan to Iraqi PM: We aim to uproot terrorism for good

Shafaq News – Ankara/Baghdad

On Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani y that Ankara remains committed to permanently eliminating terrorism from the region.

According to a statement from Turkiye’s Communications Directorate, Erdogan reiterated his government’s goal of achieving a “terror-free Turkiye” and said it would continue to take all necessary steps to prevent any setbacks to that strategy.

The two leaders discussed bilateral ties and regional developments during a phone call. Erdogan emphasized expanding cooperation with Iraq across various sectors under the framework of mutual benefit, particularly through the joint “Development Road” infrastructure initiative.

The call comes one day after dozens of Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) fighters burned their weapons in northern Iraq, marking the symbolic beginning of the PKK’s disarmament and transition toward non-violent political engagement in Turkiye.

On Wednesday, imprisoned PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan declared that the group’s long-standing armed struggle had come to an end and that the organization had abandoned the goal of establishing a Kurdish nation-state.

Speaking in a pre-recorded video message from prison, Ocalan stated, “Turkiye has recognized the Kurds, and our main demands have been met.” He added that disarmament marked a “historic victory” and that the era of armed resistance had given way to one focused on legal and political processes.

Ocalan clarified that he had never demanded his release and emphasized the importance of civil peace and political participation over continued armed conflict.

The PKK formally announced its dissolution and surrender of arms on May 12, in response to Ocalan’s February appeal from his cell on Imrali Island. The move ends a four-decade insurgency that claimed more than 40,000 lives.