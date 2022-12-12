Turkiye strikes Iraq Kurdistan

Shafaq News / Turkish warplanes attacked Duhok Governorate areas today, Monday.

Eyewitnesses told Shafaq News Agency that "Turkish warplanes Korzar mountain in Al-Amadiyah district, north of Duhok in Iraqi Kurdistan.

They explained that a shell fell in an orchard without causing any casualties.

The Turkish military has regularly attacked positions of PKK in the mountains of northern Iraq, where several thousand militants are believed to be holed up.

Since the first incidents between Turkey and the Kurdish militants more than three decades ago, about 40,000 lives have been lost.