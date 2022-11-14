Turkiye arrest suspect in Istanbul attack

Shafaq News/ Turkish authorities apprehended a suspect for the attack in Istanbul, which killed at least eight people and injured about 80 others. Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu explained that the detained suspect is “who left the bomb” in Istiklal street, central Istanbul. Despite no group has claimed responsibility, Soylu accused the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) of the attack, “Our findings show that the deadly terror attack came from Ayn al-Arab in northern Syria.” the Syrian PKK headquarters. PKK is designated a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union. “We will retaliate against those responsible for this heinous terror attack,” he said. Soylu’s announcement did not mention any details about the woman in custody.

