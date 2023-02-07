Turkiye's Earthquake: Iraqi Kurdistan to send urgent aid to Ankara and Damascus

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Region Government (KRG) decided to send aid to Turkiye and Syria after the major earthquake that killed and injured thousands.

"Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani directed to send urgent aid to Turkey and Syria, which were hit by a major earthquake." The KRG spokesperson, Jutiar Adil said on Twitter.

Earlier, KRG dispatched medical professionals to Turkey and Syria following two consecutive earthquakes of magnitude 7.8 and 7.5, and its aftershocks killed nearly 1,600 people and toppled buildings in both countries.

"In solidarity with victims of the earthquake, I have instructed government bodies, the Health Ministry, and the Barzani Charity Foundation to collaborate with the Red Crescent and assist in rescue efforts in Turkey and Syria," Prime Minister Barzani tweeted.

"As of now, three rescue teams backed by 25 ambulances have been organized," he said.

Many countries and organizations have offered to assist rescue efforts in southeastern Turkey and northwestern Syria.