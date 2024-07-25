Turkiye enhances dialogue channels with Iraq in new period, says Ankara's Ambassador

Shafaq News/ Turkiye has bolstered its dialogue channels with Iraq on all issues in the new period, Turkish Ambassador to Baghdad Anil Bora Inan said.

In an interview with Anadolu News Agency, Inan, who recently assumed his new duties in Baghdad, emphasized that Iraq "is a country that has suffered from occupation, conflict, civil war, and harsh terrorist organization violence for over 40 years."

Inan highlighted Turkiye's understanding of Iraq's situation, given its challenges with terrorism. He described the Iraqi people as "friends, neighbors, and close ones who have endured hardships unworthy of human dignity."

"We are beginning to see that Iraqi politics can respond quickly and purposefully to the tangible demands of the Iraqi people," the Ambassador stated.

Inan noted recent positive developments in Iraq, pointing out that the country appears to be swiftly taking concrete steps to strengthen the state's mechanisms in both foreign and domestic policy. "There is indeed a significant developmental step underway domestically, driven by the desires of the Iraqi people," he added.

Iraq is making positive strides to regain its former influence in foreign policy, according to Inan, who stressed Turkiye's intent to increase dialogue and diversify communication channels in areas of cooperation, highlighting the importance of leadership-level contacts.

"Turkiye always desires and supports the continuation of a sound democratic process in Iraq," Inan said.

Addressing the water issue between Turkiye and Iraq, the Ambassador conveyed President Erdogan's perspective, which frames the water issue from an Islamic and humanitarian standpoint. He underscored the necessity of water conservation amid low levels and depletion due to population growth.

Inan noted the importance of the water agreement mentioning that with Turkish companies coming to Iraq under this agreement, Turkiye and Iraq would jointly build Iraq's water infrastructure.

Significant progress has been made between Ankara and Baghdad regarding the fight against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, Inan said, pointing to the activation of a high-level security mechanism between the two countries following Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan's visit to Iraq in August 2023.

In this context, Inan highlighted that the PKK was designated a "common threat" to both countries in a meeting in Ankara in December 2023 and was declared a "banned organization" in a meeting in March 2024. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani also declared the PKK a "banned" entity in all state institutions.

“Ongoing military operations by the Turkish Armed Forces in northern Iraq are conducted with full respect for Iraq's territorial integrity and aim to eliminate the PKK, which poses a national security threat to both Turkiye and Iraq,” the Ambassador explained.

Inan shared that he had clearly conveyed Turkiye's justifications for its “war on terrorism” and the “suffering” it has endured from the PKK over the past 40 years to Shiite religious circles in Najaf. He acknowledged Najaf's significant role in Iraqi politics and emphasized that Najaf and Karbala are crucial centers for the Islamic world.

"We are working to diversify communication and dialogue channels on every issue with Iraq in the new period," Inan added. "We aim to move forward by meeting with Iraqi authorities and agreeing within an institutional framework."

Regarding relations between Ankara and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), the Ambassador recalled President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Erbil during his trip to Iraq. "We are neighbors to the KRG on most of our borders with Iraq. We have only one border gate, which is within the administrative boundaries of the regional administration," he noted.

Moreover, Inan emphasized the importance of these relations and the continuity of stability in the regional administration, as the stability of this area directly impacts the stability of Turkiye's border region. "We have serious investments and businessmen in the region, and our relations are historical. Our people have kinship ties with the people of the region," he said.