For Iran: PMF supporters protest in Iraq’s al-Kadhimiya

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, hundreds of Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) supporters rallied in Baghdad’s al-Kadhimiya district, declaring support for Iran.

Protesters waved banners and shouted slogans backing Tehran while condemning Israeli airstrikes as “aggression against the Islamic Republic,” according to Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent.

The demonstration followed widespread rallies across multiple Iraqi cities on Friday, organized by the Sadrist-led Patriotic Shiite Movement (the Sadrist) in response to a call from its leader, Muqtada al-Sadr, urging protests against Israel’s military campaign targeting Iranian sites.

Tensions have sharply escalated since June 13, when Iran and Israel entered open confrontation through daily missile and drone strikes. Despite growing international calls for restraint, both sides continue to trade attacks across multiple theaters.