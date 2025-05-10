Arab League summit security first: Iraq bans protests for ten days

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iraq's Ministry of Interior announced a ban on protests from May 11 to May 20, coinciding with preparations for the Arab League summit in Baghdad.

In a statement, the ministry emphasized that security forces have been securing the event since its announcement, viewing the summit as a key opportunity to present Iraq’s image to the world.

As the event approaches, security efforts have intensified, with all available resources mobilized to ensure the smooth hosting of international guests.

"Protests will not be permitted during this period, regardless of the cause, and no permits will be issued for demonstrations," the statement read. Any attempt to protest will be considered unlawful, with authorities instructed to arrest those involved.

Additionally, security forces will take legal action against anyone attempting to disrupt their duties during this critical time.

Notably, the Arab League summit is scheduled for May 17 in Baghdad, with extensive preparations underway in both the security and service sectors.