Iran's Qaani courts Arab support in Baghdad before key summit

Shafaq News/ The commander of Iran’s Quds Force, Esmail Qaani, held a series of private meetings in Baghdad on Thursday with senior leaders of Iraq’s Shiite Coordination Framework to discuss regional developments and Tehran’s strategic objectives ahead of the upcoming Arab League Summit.

A political source told Shafaq News that Qaani met with prominent figures including State of Law leader Nouri al-Maliki and Badr Organization chief Hadi al-Amiri. Discussions reportedly focused on garnering Arab support for Iran’s nuclear file and advancing a balanced agreement to avoid escalation in the region.

Qaani also addressed the regional implications of Syria's new leadership under transitional President Ahmad al-Shara, emphasizing the need to engage with Damascus in a way that promotes regional stability. The talks included Iran’s request for Iraq’s mediation in recovering financial debts owed by Syria, which could resume flowing with the anticipated lifting of sanctions.

The meetings touched on Turkiye’s military presence in northern Iraq. Qaani reportedly encouraged Iraqi leaders to press Ankara—through coordinated political and diplomatic channels—for a phased withdrawal.

The Quds Force commander is expected to hold a broader meeting on Friday with the Coordination Framework’s leadership to consolidate viewpoints on shared regional issues.

Qaani arrived in Baghdad on Wednesday and met with Iraq’s National Security Adviser Qassem al-Araji. According to an official statement, they discussed security cooperation and the implementation of the 2023 bilateral security agreement. Both sides underscored the need for successful dialogue between Washington and Tehran to reduce tensions and stabilize the region.

A separate political source told Shafaq News that Qaani’s visit carries several objectives, chief among them “rallying Arab support to ease international sanctions on Iran and incorporating Tehran’s demands into the summit’s final agenda.”

The source added that Qaani is briefing Iraqi leaders on ongoing US-Iran nuclear negotiations, seeking firm guarantees from Washington to ensure the durability of any future agreement. He is also reinforcing Iran’s commitment to security, economic, and political cooperation with Iraq.

The 2025 Arab League Summit is set to be held in Baghdad this Saturday, with full diplomatic representation from Arab states. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and Parliament Speaker Mahmoud al-Mashhadani earlier agreed to unify Iraq’s political message at the summit, reaffirming Baghdad’s support for the Palestinian cause and for Gaza.