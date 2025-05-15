Over half of Arab leaders to gather at Baghdad Summit

Shafaq News/ More than half of Arab leaders are expected to attend the Arab League Summit in Baghdad, Iraq’s Foreign Ministry confirmed on Thursday, describing the level of participation as “robust” and comparable to the last summit held in Bahrain.

“The presence of heads of state will exceed 50%, including key figures like the presidents of Egypt, Palestine, and Yemen, and the kings of Jordan and Bahrain,” Deputy Foreign Minister Hisham Al-Alawi told Shafaq News.

Al-Alawi noted that Syria will be represented by Foreign Minister Ahmad Al-Shibani, adding that the overall level of attendance will support meaningful outcomes and actionable resolutions.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani had earlier noted that the attendance so far is within the typical range for Arab summits, expressing hope that higher-level participation would materialize before the summit opens on Saturday, May 17.