Iraq's capital shuts down for Arab Summit

Shafaq News/ Iraq will suspend official working hours in Baghdad on May 15 and 18 as the capital prepares to host the Arab League summit, the Cabinet announced on Tuesday.

The Arab League summit is set for May 17 in Baghdad, with Iraqi authorities ramping up security and service preparations.

Earlier today, a senior Iraqi lawmaker told Shafaq News that the summit may face significant setbacks following regional tensions over the Khor Abdullah waterway dispute.

