Israel under fire: Iranian missiles hit various cities

Shafaq News/ Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched the 17th wave of Operation True Promise 3 on Friday, firing long-range ballistic missiles at multiple targets across Israel.

State-affiliated Nour News reported that IRGC forces deployed Sejjil-3 missiles, striking several locations, including Channel 14’s broadcast center in Haifa, after issuing an advance warning.

Israeli media confirmed that at least 20 missiles hit Haifa, Beersheba, Gush Dan, and Jerusalem. Haifa reportedly suffered the heaviest damage, with 17 Israelis wounded, several critically. Reports also raised concerns about a potential hazardous materials leak linked to the strikes.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei defended the attack on X, declaring, “The Zionist enemy [Israel] is now facing its punishment.”

Earlier today, the Israeli military announced that its air force had conducted overnight raids on dozens of military installations in and around Tehran.