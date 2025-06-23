Iran-Israel war intensifies: Infrastructure damaged on both sides

Shafaq News/ Israeli airstrikes on Monday caused power outages in parts of Karaj and northern Tehran, as infrastructure on both sides of the Iran-Israel conflict sustained damage in a surge of cross-border attacks.

Iran’s Alborz Province Electricity Distribution Company confirmed limited blackouts in Karaj due to strike-related damage. The utility’s director told Tasnim News Agency that repair crews were working to restore service, noting that electricity remained stable across most surrounding areas.

In Tehran, an explosion in the Evin neighborhood disrupted transmission lines, triggering a brief outage. The Tehran Regional Electricity Company reported that power was rerouted and fully restored within an hour. Officials now describe the capital’s grid as stable.

On the Israeli side, Energy Minister Eli Cohen reported that approximately 8,000 homes in Ashkelon lost power after an Iranian missile struck critical infrastructure. The Israel Electric Corporation confirmed short-lived outages across southern regions, with repairs completed swiftly.

These incidents unfolded amid an escalating military confrontation that began on June 13. Iran and Israel continue to trade daily missile and drone attacks, despite mounting international pressure to de-escalate.