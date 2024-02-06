White House apologizes for miscommunication on airstrikes in Iraq

Shafaq News / The White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby apologise for his incorrect statement that Washington informed Baghdad prior to carrying out airstrikes in Akashat and al-Qaim regions of al-Anbar governorate a few days ago.

On Monday, the US State Department stated that the US did not notify Iraq before striking headquarters of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) and Iran-backed factions in Akashat and al-Qaim west of al-Anbar.

On Friday, Kirby told reporters that the US had informed Iraq before conducting the strikes.

A US base in Jordan was attacked by a drone on January 28, resulting in the death of three US soldiers and the injury of more than 40 others, for which Washington held Iran-backed factions responsible.

The United States responded on Friday with a series of airstrikes on Iran-linked targets in Syria and Iraq.

Kirby emphasized at the time that the strikes targeting Iran-affiliated groups were just the first round of actions that would continue later.

Since the outbreak of the war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, classified as a terrorist organization in the United States and other countries, on Oct. 7, the US military has been subjected to more than 160 attacks in Iraq, Syria, and Jordan, according to Reuters.