Iraq's Khor Al-Zubair port receives 11 oil tankers in a day
2025-02-02T13:32:50+00:00

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the General Company for Iraqi Ports announced the arrival of 11 oil tankers docked at the specialized Khor Al-Zubair Port, an Iraqi official revealed.

The company's Director General, Farhan Al-Fartousi, told Shafaq News that some cargos were carrying various materials such as fuel oil, solvents, crude oil, and gasoline.

“Increasing revenue has been a priority for port operations, as the continuous handling of oil tankers and commercial vessels contributes to enhancing state resources,” he pointed out.

