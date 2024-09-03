Houthis target oil tankers in red sea attacks amid escalating maritime threats

Shafaq News/ Yemen's Houthi (Ansarallah) launched a missile and drone attack on a Panama-flagged oil tanker in the Red Sea on Monday, with a Saudi-flagged tanker also reportedly coming under fire.

Houthi military spokesman Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree claimed the group's responsibility for the attack on the Blue Lagoon I, which was hit by multiple missiles and drones. However, Saree did not mention the reported attack on the Saudi tanker.

The US Central Command confirmed that both tankers were targeted, stating that the Houthis fired two ballistic missiles and used a one-way attack drone, striking both vessels. "These reckless acts of terrorism by the Houthis continue to destabilize regional and global commerce, as well as put the lives of civilian mariners and maritime ecosystems at risk," Central Command said.

Two sources told Reuters that the tankers were sailing near each other when they were hit. Both ships sustained minor damage but were able to continue their voyages without major incidents or casualties.

Neither the Saudi national shipping group Bahri nor the Sea Trade Marine SA, the Greek manager of the Blue Lagoon, commented on the incident.

The Houthis have intensified their maritime attacks since the onset of the Israel-Hamas war in October, targeting more than 80 vessels with missiles and drones. Their campaign has resulted in the seizure of one vessel, the sinking of two others, and the deaths of four sailors. A US-led coalition has intercepted other attempted attacks or have failed to reach their targets.

The Joint Maritime Information Center, an international naval force operation monitoring Houthi activities, reported that the Blue Lagoon I was struck by three ballistic missiles approximately 70 nautical miles northwest of the Yemeni port of Saleef. The center indicated that the attack might have been motivated by the vessel's association with other recently docked ships in Israel.

"All crew on board are safe. The vessel sustained minimal damage but does not require assistance," the center stated.

The strikes on the oil tankers come as efforts continue to salvage the Sounion oil tanker, which was also hit by the Houthis and remains ablaze.

The Sounion, which was carrying about 1 million barrels of oil, was initially attacked by the Houthis using small arms, projectiles, and a drone boat. A French destroyer operating as part of Operation ASPIDES rescued the Sounion's crew, including 25 Filipinos and Russians and four private security personnel, and transported them to Djibouti.