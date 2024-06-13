Ansarallah report US, UK airstrikes near Sana'a

Shafaq News / The Houthis (Ansarallah) in Yemen reported that US and UK aircraft conducted two airstrikes in Rima province, near the capital Sana'a.

Rima, located approximately 200 kilometers from Sana'a, shares borders with the capital and parts of Al-Hudaydah and Dhamar provinces.

According to the Houthi-controlled Saba news agency, an unnamed security source stated that the airstrikes targeted Rima's radio station and the government complex, resulting in five civilian injuries, one of which is reported to be serious.

Earlier, the agency reported that US and UK aircraft carried out two airstrikes in Al-Tuhayta district of Al-Hudaydah governorate.

One of the strikes targeted Al-Jabana area west of the city, while three additional strikes hit Al-Salif district.

Ansarallah Claim Maritime Attack

On Wednesday evening, the Houthis’ military spokesperson Yahya Saree announced that the group had targeted a vessel in the Red Sea that was en route to Israel. The ship, named TUTOR, allegedly suffered significant damage and is at risk of sinking.

Saree explained that the ship was targeted because its owning company (unnamed) violated the Houthi-imposed ban on reaching ports in Israel. He issued a warning to all companies against dealing with Israel, threatening similar attacks on their vessels within the Houthi operational area.

The British maritime security firm Ambrey confirmed that the Greek-owned cargo ship TUTOR was attacked by a small boat about 67.7 nautical miles southwest of Al-Hudaydah, causing damage to the ship's engine room. The status of the vessel and its crew remains unclear.

Joint Operations with IRI

In his statement, Saree also revealed that Ansarallah, in coordination with the Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI), executed joint military operations against vital targets in the Israeli cities of Ashdod and Haifa. These operations reportedly utilized cruise missiles and drones, achieving their objectives, though no further details were provided.

Saree emphasized that Houthi forces will continue their military operations until the blockade on Gaza is lifted and the aggression against the Palestinian people ceases.

US and UK Responses

Following these events, the US and UK have intensified their air and missile strikes on Houthi positions in Yemen since the beginning of this year.

In response, the Houthis have declared that all American and British ships are now military targets and have expanded their attacks to include vessels passing through the Arabian Sea and the Indian Ocean.