PM Al-Sudani discusses with the provincial council various issues to improve Basra's status

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani discussed on Saturday with the governor of Basra, along with the head and members of the provincial council, the importance of cooperation between ministries and provinces, during his visit to Basra this morning.

The media office of the Prime Minister reported that Al-Sudani emphasized "the importance of Basra and its numerous benefits", highlighting that "the advancement of Basra is not just the duty of the local administration, but a matter of national importance, as the advancement and prosperity of Basra are crucial for all Iraqis."

He emphasized that "harmonious cooperation as a unified team is essential for the success of local governments", highlighting "the necessity of collaboration between ministries and provinces."

The Prime Minister cited "the critical transition towards economic revitalization in Basra", mentioning "the noteworthy projects such as Al-Faw port and the development road that have garnered regional and international interest."

He also mentioned "the Basra - Shalamcheh border crossing and its significance for the governorate, stressing that all plans and operational frameworks must align with Basra's current significance."

Al-Sudani addressed "the importance of expanding educational opportunities across the country, where the private sector, through the Iraq Development Fund, will be responsible for constructing and maintaining schools."

Furthermore, he acknowledged "the security challenges in Basra", asserting that "local government support for security forces will enhance stability, a crucial indicator for attracting investors."

He reiterated "the imperative of engaging with the governorate's residents and addressing their concerns."