Basra tribes protest near oil fields for loss and pollution

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, tribes in northern Basra launched a protest, demanding improved services and job opportunities for residents living near oil fields.

Protest representative, Ali Sabah Al-Shaghanbi, told Shafaq News that tribes near the fields staged “a large peaceful demonstration to claim their legitimate rights," indicating that the areas have suffered from water shortages and “lost 40% of their land to oil extraction while receiving no benefits aside from disease and ongoing hardship.”

"The government must urgently address these constitutionally guaranteed demands," he added, calling for employment opportunities, infrastructure upgrades, and better services to mitigate the environmental impact of oil emissions.

Earlier this month, residents in northern Basra staged a protest near oil fields, threatening to shut them down if their demands were not met. Protest representative Khaled Mandil told Shafaq News that locals are seeking a “dignified life as they endure the negative effects of oil extraction without any benefits.”