I.D.C workers protest: Equal pay demanded

Shafaq News/ On Monday, employees of the Iraqi Drilling Company (I.D.C) staged protests across multiple sites, demanding equal benefits from the Ministry of Oil.

Nashwan Abu Al-Hail, a member of the company’s board of directors, told Shafaq News that workers gathered in Al-Barjisiyah (Well 20) in the northern Rumaila oil field, west of Basra, in a “unified and legally guaranteed” demonstration. Similar protests occurred at various company sites across several provinces.

“Employees feel sidelined by the Ministry of Oil, which continues to prioritize foreign firms over Iraq’s state-run drilling company,” Abu Al-Hail stated, adding that recent policy decisions had worsened working conditions, particularly the exclusion of I.D.C employees from the ministerial fund allocated to oil companies.