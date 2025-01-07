Promises and frustrations: Basra’s Al-Sadiq protests push for action and change

Shafaq News/ After weeks of unrest in the Al-Sadiq District of Basra, the local government announced on Tuesday that agreements have been reached to address the demands of protesters.

Government Promises: 10 Demands Addressed

Following intense negotiations involving local officials, oil company representatives, and protest leaders, Basra’s Technical Deputy Governor, Zaid Al-Imara, confirmed the government’s commitment to fulfilling 10 key demands.

Among the most significant measures is the Basra Oil Company’s pledge to provide 1,000 job opportunities, with an initial 500 positions allocated to the West Qurna 1 and North Rumaila oil fields. “The meeting with the protest leaders resulted in a productive dialogue and actionable commitments,” Al-Imara told Shafaq News Agency.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has also directed during last week’s Cabinet session the allocation of urgent funds to implement quick-service projects in Al-Sadiq. These include resolving land disputes for school construction, advancing hospital projects, and completing critical road infrastructure connecting the district to the rest of the province.

He called on ministries to accelerate the implementation of earlier Cabinet decisions benefiting northern Basra.

Doubts and Frustrations Linger

Despite the progress, Sheikh Haitham Al-Mansouri, leader of the Al-Sadiq protest movement expressed regret over his participation in a meeting with government officials, describing the session as productive yet personally disheartening.

“Basra finances Iraq’s budgets but has to beg politicians for its rights,” he stated, further adding, to claim our entitlements, we are forced to show obedience to leaders who bow to ambassadors but act arrogantly toward the vulnerable.”

He also criticized the region’s parliamentary representatives, accusing them of a lack of loyalty to Basra and its people.

Al-Mansouri highlighted delays in funding approved projects, saying, “Projects are proposed, approved in the 2024 budget, and then await funding until 2025.”

Additionally, he condemned the government’s decision to deduct salaries from retirees and employees to support Lebanon, questioning the legality and morality of such measures.

A Call for Structural Change

As a solution to these grievances, Al-Mansouri called for establishing northern Basra as an independent province within a federal system.

“This would free the region from partisan control and enable better governance of its resources,” he argued.

Weeks of Escalation

The protests, which began two weeks ago, were sparked by the local government’s failure to act on a nine-month deadline to address dire conditions in the district. Frustrated by the inaction, hundreds of residents staged demonstrations near local oil fields, demanding essential services and job opportunities.

Protesters have vowed to intensify their efforts, including the potential shutdown of oil facilities, unless their grievances are addressed. Slogans like “Ali, we are with you” (Ali wiyak Ali) and “Never to humiliation” (Hayhat mena al-zella) echoed their determination.