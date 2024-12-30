Iraqi PM allocates funds for Al-Sadiq District after massive protests

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani announced a series of measures to address longstanding grievances in Al-Sadiq District, northern Basra Province, following weeks of protests by residents demanding basic services and infrastructure.

During the 53rd regular session of the Council of Ministers, al-Sudani directed the allocation of urgent funds for quick service projects in Al-Sadiq. These include “allocation of urgent funds for the implementation of quick service projects in the district, resolution of land allocation issues for building schools, initiation of hospital construction, and completion of main and secondary roads connecting the district to the governorate.”

The Prime Minister also instructed ministries to expedite the implementation of previous Council decisions concerning Al-Sadiq and northern Basra areas.

Earlier on Monday, demonstrators in Al-Sadiq appealed to Iraq’s top Shiite cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, for intervention. The protests, now in their third week, accuse local authorities of failing to address the district’s dire conditions.

Sheikh Maytham al-Mansouri, leader of the protest movement, stated, “Residents had previously given local authorities a nine-month ultimatum to improve conditions. The deadline has passed, and our legitimate demands remain unmet.’”

Demonstrations intensified three days ago when hundreds gathered near a major oil field, threatening further escalation, including an open-ended sit-in and the potential shutdown of oil installations in Basra if their demands remain ignored.

Shafaq News reported that banners carried by protesters read, “We will not accept humiliation,” as residents demanded employment opportunities for local youth and better living conditions.

The movement's leader, Sheikh al-Mansouri, expressed frustration, stating that promises from both local and federal governments to address their demands have been repeatedly deferred.

“The patience of Al-Sadiq residents has run out,” al-Mansouri said. “If these demands are not fulfilled, the protests will escalate.”