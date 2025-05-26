Iraq adopts emergency irrigation measures amid record water shortage

Shafaq News/ Iraq is facing one of its worst water shortages in years, prompting urgent changes in irrigation methods and a likely sharp reduction in summer farming plans, the Ministry of Agriculture told Shafaq News on Monday.

In an exclusive interview, Mehdi Dhahir al-Qaisi, advisor to the Minister of Agriculture, described the situation as "extremely concerning" due to both diminished inflows from neighboring countries and low rainfall levels.

“We are facing a major water crisis,” al-Qaisi stated. “According to the Ministry of Water Resources, this year marks the lowest water storage in Iraq’s recent history. Negotiations are ongoing between the Ministries of Water Resources and Foreign Affairs with neighboring countries regarding Iraq’s share of water.”

Al-Qaisi explained that the Ministry of Agriculture, as a key consumer of water, has begun implementing alternative irrigation techniques to maintain the agricultural sector's viability.

“We’ve expanded the use of drip and sprinkler irrigation systems, tailored to crop type—particularly wheat,” he said. “So far, 23% of the target area has been covered using sprinkler irrigation methods, and we continue to scale up.”

The shift toward modern irrigation comes amid shrinking water allocations, which have also impacted fish farming. According to al-Qaisi, low water levels and high pollution concentrations have disrupted open-water fish farming in floating cages and earthen ponds.

“We are now shifting to closed-system aquaculture, and this transition is being supported to help mitigate water scarcity’s effects,” he noted.

Addressing unauthorized water use, al-Qaisi noted that enforcement falls under the purview of the Ministry of Water Resources.

“They are actively working to remove illegal uses, starting with unlicensed earthen lakes,” he said. “The ministry is legally authorized to act against any form of water-related violations.”

Looking ahead, the official pointed out that Iraq’s summer agricultural plan may face sharp reductions, particularly affecting rice cultivation. “The indicators we have are not encouraging…plan is likely to be heavily reduced, especially for rice—a key crop in the summer season.”

He also expressed hope that special consideration will be given to provinces like Najaf, Diwaniyah, and Muthanna—regions known for producing the high-quality rice, a staple of Iraq’s agricultural identity.

“Water is the lifeblood of agriculture. It is vital for food security, environmental health, and community stability. The real crisis begins with water—and then comes financing.”

He recalled the 2008 Agricultural Initiative, which offered interest-free loans through multiple lending funds, contributing to a temporary boom in agricultural activity. However, the initiative was halted in 2014 due to the outbreak of the war against ISIS.