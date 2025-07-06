Turkiye water release offers little help for Iraqi farmers

Shafaq News - Baghdad

On Sunday, Iraq’s Ministry of Agriculture amended the country’s summer cultivation plan in response to a recent agreement with Turkiye to increase water releases, though experts warn the benefits may be limited.

Deputy Agriculture Minister Mahdi Sahar told Shafaq News that Iraq expects better water reserves for the upcoming winter season due to the increased flow, adding that farmers have been instructed to adopt drip irrigation techniques to conserve water.

Additionally, water expert Ramadan Hamza told Shafaq News that Iraq has yet to reap “significant” agricultural benefits from the additional water released by Turkiye. The impact will mostly improve water quality in the main flow of the Tigris River, but it won’t meaningfully affect farming, as only a limited number of farmers remain active in a few areas.

Although Turkiye has opened the gates of the Ilisu Dam, the actual release is lower than the reported 420 cubic meters per second due to gradual discharge protocols, he said, pointing out that Tigris River levels are expected to rise in the coming days, particularly in areas like Baghdad.

Looking ahead, Hamza offered a cautiously optimistic forecast for the 2025–2026 season. “Preliminary climate indicators suggest improved rainfall close to seasonal averages, with a high likelihood of snowfall and widespread cold fronts that could ease water storage.”

Earlier, MP Thaer Mukhayef claimed Turkiye tied increased water releases to Iraq awarding dam projects to Turkish companies, warning of large-scale protests in areas suffering from drought.