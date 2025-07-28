Iraqi MPs urge government to pressure Turkiye over water shortage
Shafaq News – Baghdad
On Monday, the Iraqi Parliament’s Agriculture, Water, and
Marshes Committee called on the federal government to take urgent action
against Turkiye for failing to honor its agreement to release Iraq’s designated
share of water, amid worsening water scarcity across the country.
Committee member Thaer Mukhayef told Shafaq News Agency that
Turkiye’s ongoing policy of restricting water flows to Iraq is “inflicting
severe consequences and could soon result in critical shortages of drinking
water.”
"While traveling through Babil province, I witnessed
protesters setting tires ablaze in outrage over water cuts to their
farms," Mukhayef said, adding that “the
land has gone dry, devastating livelihoods and dealing a heavy blow to the
local economy."
“There is no alternative, the Prime Minister must go to
Turkiye himself and resolve this crisis directly. The promises Turkiye made to
Speaker of Parliament Mahmoud al-Mashhadani were nothing but lies—none have
materialized into meaningful action,” he stated.
Mukhayef stressed that the Committee would continue to press
through official channels to safeguard Iraq’s water rights and push for a
resolution to the crisis.
Iraq has experienced a sharp decline in water
levels in recent years, driven largely by upstream restrictions—particularly
from Turkiye, which controls the flow of the Tigris and Euphrates rivers
through extensive dam and reservoir networks.
Although Turkiye has recently increased water discharges in
partial response to diplomatic efforts, Baghdad continues to press for a
lasting, equitable water-sharing agreement to secure Iraq’s long-term water
stability.