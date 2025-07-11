Critical water shortage: Mosul Dam reserves hit an alarming low

Shafaq News – Mosul

Iraq’s Mosul Dam is facing an unprecedented and critical decline in water storage due to prolonged drought and a sharp drop in inflows, a weather expert warned on Friday.

Speaking to Shafaq News Agency, meteorologist Sadeq Al-Attiyah stated that the dam has lost over half of its water reserves within just one year, plunging from 8 billion cubic meters to around 3 billion. “This sharp decline reflects the gravity of the current situation,” he cautioned.

Al-Attiyah pointed to a recently published animated graphic that clearly illustrates the dramatic loss in the dam’s upper reservoir, underscoring the speed and scale of the drop in storage levels.

While Iraq’s Ministry of Water Resources recently announced that Turkiye has increased water releases into Iraq to 130 cubic meters per second—up from 60—the ministry acknowledged that the current volume remains insufficient to meet the country’s actual river needs.

Earlier, Ramadan Hamza, an expert in water resource policy and strategy, told Shafaq News that Iraq is unlikely to benefit substantially from the increased Turkish releases.

He explained that the government's decision to cancel this year’s summer agricultural season has limited the country’s capacity to make practical use of the additional water. However, Hamza noted that the release may still help improve water levels in the Tigris River.