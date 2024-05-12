Mosul dam reduces water releases as levels return to normal

Shafaq News/ The Mosul Dam administration on Sunday lowered the dam's water releases from 1,200 cubic meters per second (CMS) to 1,000 CMS, as water levels gradually return to normal.

A source at the dam administration told Shafaq News Agency that "the decrease in water releases is due to the return of Mosul Dam's water storage levels to their normal state."

On Friday afternoon, Nineveh Governorate had informed security and relevant authorities about an increase in Mosul Dam's water releases from 1,000 CMS to 1,200 CMS.

The Tigris River had witnessed a rise in its water level due to the increased releases from Mosul Dam in recent days, coinciding with a surge in the dam's water storage levels in conjunction with the floods and rains that hit the province last week.