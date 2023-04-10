Italian University signs new contract with Duhok antiquities department

Shafaq News / The Duhok Antiquities Department in Kurdistan signed a contract with the Italian University of Palermo to conduct survey and excavation work in archaeological sites that have emerged on the banks of the Mosul Dam Lake.

According to the Director-General of the Department, Peaks Brifkani, "about 63 archaeological sites have emerged in the area since the water of the Mosul Dam Lake receded."

Brifkani clarified that his department, in collaboration with the Italian University of Palermo, will "excavate these sites that belong to many civilizations, including the Akkadian, the fifth of Nineveh, and the Bronze Age, to save what remains of the artifacts and archaeological materials before being buried in case the water level of the lake rises in the future."

"We are now excavating the site of Jam Pasha, which emerged after the water level of the Mosul Dam Lake decreased. Perhaps in the coming days, we will be able to obtain good and fruitful results to highlight the civilization of the area," Brifkani added.

It is worth noting that a large number of archaeological sites were submerged by the water of the Mosul Dam, which was built in the 1980s.