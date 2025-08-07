Iraq’s water dilema: Basra looks to Istanbul for answers

Shafaq News – Basra

Basra Governor Asaad al-Eidani’s recent visit to Turkiye has drawn mixed political reactions across Iraq, particularly in the southern province he represents. Some officials view the trip as a necessary step to address Basra’s worsening water shortage through potential Turkish investment and cooperation. Others, however, raise concerns about Ankara’s long-term intentions, warning that such overtures could open the door to geopolitical leverage and influence over Iraq’s internal affairs.

A High-Profile Trip Amid Growing Thirst

Al-Eidani led a high-level delegation to Ankara this week, meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to discuss shared river flows and the deepening water crisis in southern Iraq. According to a statement from the governor’s office, the talks focused on the Tigris and Euphrates rivers, whose reduced flows have devastated agriculture and drinking water supplies across Basra, a province already reeling from extreme temperatures and failing infrastructure. This compounded crisis has made Basra one of the most water-stressed regions in the country.

Basra’s Water Department Director, Nizar Nasser al-Laibi, told Shafaq News that the visit featured a roundtable meeting attended by senior Iraqi and Turkish officials, including the Turkish Consul General in Basra and representatives of DEİK (the Turkish Foreign Economic Relations Board), alongside major Turkish companies.

According to al-Laibi, Turkish firms were formally invited to participate in Basra’s reconstruction campaign, which spans a wide range of sectors. Governor al-Eidani, he added, pledged full administrative support to facilitate their entry into the local market and help ease visa procedures for Turkish businesspeople.

“The offer was framed as part of a broader push to attract foreign capital into Iraq’s underdeveloped provinces.”

A key proposal raised during the visit was a “twinning” initiative with Istanbul. Turkish officials presented successful water distribution and transport projects in the city that Basra hopes to replicate to rehabilitate its aging network. During talks with Istanbul’s governor, Iraqi delegates also emphasized the need for increased upstream water releases and improved water quality to counteract salinity and climate stress in southern Iraq.

A Sign of Local Desperation?

The trip has drawn mixed reactions from Iraqi lawmakers. MP Thaer Mukheef, a member of Parliament’s Committee on Agriculture, Water, and Marshes, framed the visit as an act of frustration more than strategy, suggesting the move was reactive rather than part of a coordinated national plan.

“It seems the governor has lost hope in the [Iraqi] central government, particularly the Prime Minister’s Office and other relevant agencies. With Basra suffering from an acute water shortage, he likely feared an imminent popular backlash,” Mukheef told Shafaq News.

Mukheef expressed doubts about Turkish commitments but said he hopes the visit results in at least partial improvement in water flows to Basra.

Constitutional Boundaries and Diplomatic Protocols

Governor al-Eidani’s outreach to a foreign state has raised legal questions as Iraq’s constitution centralizes foreign policy and international treaties under federal authority. However, MP Amer al-Fayez, a member of the Parliamentary Foreign Relations Committee, clarified that local administrations (governors) can initiate discussions with foreign actors as long as they coordinate with Baghdad and secure federal approval.

“If coordinated with Baghdad and approved by the Foreign Ministry, such visits are legitimate. Any subsequent agreements or contracts would then be considered federally mandated,” al-Fayez told Shafaq News.

While acknowledging Turkiye’s own water scarcity, al-Fayez emphasized that this does not justify limiting downstream flows. He welcomed investment in Basra but warned against bypassing the constitutional framework that governs foreign relations.

Hidden Costs: Strategic Leverage and Border Politics

Behind the investment narrative, Iraqi parliamentary sources suggest Turkiye’s broader strategy includes securing long-term political and security footholds in Iraq. Speaking anonymously, one source warned that Turkish cooperation often comes with “political strings,” such as sustaining its military presence in disputed northern territories.

Sources also revealed that Turkiye has received preliminary clearance to allow Turkish firms to construct between four and six dams across Iraq. While such infrastructure could help regulate water distribution, critics argue it would deepen Turkiye’s role in shaping Iraq’s internal water governance.

This, they caution, could give Ankara new tools to influence water access and policy decisions in Iraq’s most vulnerable regions.

Erdogan’s Gesture: Symbolic or Substantial?

In July, Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mahmoud al-Mashhadani announced that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had authorized a temporary increase in water flow to Iraq—reportedly 420 cubic meters per second. However, technical data from Mosul Dam authorities showed actual releases peaked at 350 cubic meters per second—falling short of the agreed-upon threshold.

Water policy expert Ramadan Hamza described the gesture as more symbolic than transformative. “Iraq has not meaningfully benefited from the increased discharges. The gains are marginal and will not suffice to meet long-term demand,” he told Shafaq News.

Hamza stressed that while such boosts may temporarily stabilize water levels, they do little to address the structural causes of Iraq’s crisis—decades of mismanagement, lack of cross-border water-sharing agreements, and growing climate stress.

He called for binding water-sharing treaties as a more sustainable alternative.

A Local Initiative with National Implications

Whether al-Eidani’s trip marks a pragmatic search for solutions or an overreach into foreign policy remains contested, but what is clear is that the water crisis—worsened by climate change, upstream damming, and domestic mismanagement—continues to push Iraqi officials at all levels toward unorthodox and sometimes constitutionally ambiguous strategies.

The question now is whether Baghdad will endorse, restrain, or replicate these provincial overtures in its wider foreign policy framework.

Written and edited by Shafaq News staff.