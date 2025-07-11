Basra leads: 6 Iraqi cities among world's hottest

Shafaq News - Basra

Basra province, along with five other Iraqi regions, ranked among the 15 hottest places on Earth over the past 24 hours, according to the Placerville weather station in California.

Basra International Airport topped the list with a scorching 48.2°C (118.8°F), marking the highest recorded temperature on Earth during the period. It was followed by Adrar in Algeria at 47.9°C, and Béni Abbès (referred to as Bedoun 5) in Algeria at 47.6°C. In Salah, also in Algeria, came fourth with 47.5°C, while Omidiyeh in Iran ranked fifth with the same temperature.

Amarah, in southeastern Iraq, came sixth, registering 47.3°C. Ahvaz in Iran and the Al-Hussein neighborhood in Basra followed in seventh and eighth place, respectively, both recording 47.1°C.

The Iranian city of Abadan ranked ninth with 47.0°C, while Al-Ahsa in Saudi Arabia came in tenth at 46.8°C. Kuwait International Airport also recorded 46.8°C, placing it eleventh on the list.

Nasiriyah in southern Iraq was ranked twelfth with 46.8°C, followed by Tikrit in central Iraq, also at 46.8°C. Qarn Alam in Oman was fourteenth with 46.7°C, and Karbala in central Iraq rounded out the list in fifteenth place with 46.6°C.