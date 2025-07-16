Basra water crisis a serious violation of right to life

Shafaq News - Basra

On Wednesday, the Human Rights Commission office in Basra described the province’s worsening water crisis as a “serious violation of the right to life,” warning that conditions are endangering residents’ health and dignity.

Speaking to Shafaq News, office director Mehdi al-Tamimi pointed to the availability of feasible solutions and substantial funding, cautioning that neither has been effectively used.

“What is happening in Basra reflects a failure to act despite accessible solutions and considerable financial resources. This is not just a service issue—it’s a violation of the basic right to live,” he added.

Al-Tamimi also expressed his support for civil movements demanding essential services, particularly access to clean water, calling the situation a direct threat to human dignity.

He further criticized the Basra Provincial Council for failing to hold a public session on the issue, urging it to move beyond symbolic decisions and act in line with its constitutional responsibilities.

“Basra is facing a real emergency,” he concluded.

Earlier today, the Green Iraq Environmental Observatory reported that Basra’s water supply is experiencing its worst pollution levels in decades, with household taps delivering visibly contaminated water containing worms, algae, and sediment.

The province also faces a sharp decline in freshwater due to reduced inflows from central regions and rising salinity from the Shatt al-Arab, heightening concerns over food security and environmental degradation.