Basra’s environmental crisis: Tribal leaders condemn government inaction

Shafaq News/ Tribal leaders in northern Basra denounced, on Monday, the Iraqi government’s “failure” to confront a worsening environmental crisis, warning that unchecked pollution is “slowly killing” local communities.

In a statement, elders accused officials of disregarding health risks, ignoring public outcry, and breaking earlier promises, stating, “Local representatives met with the Prime Minister’s [Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani’s] Office, where officials pledged action, but nothing has materialized.”

They urged Basra Governor Asaad Al-Eidani to root out corruption within provincial agencies and engage directly with community leaders to address the health and environmental fallout.

Basra, Iraq's oil capital, is suffering from severe pollution, marked by a recent toxic algae bloom turning parts of the Euphrates River red. Years of industrial mismanagement, poor infrastructure, and climate change have contributed to hazardous air and water quality. Gas flaring, vehicle emissions, and power plants exacerbate the situation.

Locals describe the region as a “public health disaster zone,” where oil profits flow but basic protections remain absent.