Global agriculture index: Iraq ranks 109th

Shafaq News/ Iraq ranked 109th globally and fifth among Arab nations in the 2024 Agriculture Index, the Economic Policy Institute (EPI) revealed.

According to EPI’s report, the country scored 49.6 out of 100 in the index, which assesses the environmental impact of agricultural practices across 180 countries based on four indicators: the Sustainable Nitrogen Management Index (SNMI), relative yield, pesticide pollution risk, and phosphorus surplus.

Globally, the United States led with a score of 83, followed by Argentina (81.4), Brazil (81), Germany (78.8), the Dominican Republic (78.7), Laos (78.5), and Denmark (77.8). Trinidad and Tobago placed last with 22.5, just behind Brunei at 24.1.

Regionally, Oman topped the Arab rankings with 70.7, followed by Kuwait (59), Saudi Arabia (53.8), Lebanon (50.3), and Iraq. Egypt and Sudan followed with scores of 48.9 and 48.5,respectively.

