Baghdad to host the 2nd water conference next week

shafaq News / The government media cell announced today that Baghdad will host, next week, the second water conference.

The cell said in a statement that the conference will begin on March 5, and will last until March 7, sponsored by the Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi.

The conference aims to set plans to reach sustainable development, especially amid the climate change crisis, and enhance cooperation between countries.

The statement added that the conference will discuss climate change and its effect on water resources and the international reaction to the crisis, in addition to reducing pollution rates, ensuring biodiversity, and developing water-preserving policies that suit the current conditions.