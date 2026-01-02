OpenAI pivots to audio AI ahead of voice-first device launch

Shafaq News– San Francisco

OpenAI has begun reorganizing its engineering, product, and research teams to prioritize audio-based artificial intelligence, TechCrunch reported.

The outlet, citing The Information, said that OpenAI has consolidated several internal teams over the past two months to overhaul its audio models, signaling a shift that places voice interaction at the center of its next generation of products rather than as a supporting feature.

The internal changes come as the company moves closer to launching an audio-first personal device, expected by early 2026. OpenAI’s move, it added, reflects a broader Silicon Valley pivot away from screen-centric technology toward conversational systems, with companies such as Google, Meta, and Tesla expanding voice-driven tools, including in-vehicle controls and reduced-display interactions. Startups are also developing screenless wearables and speech-operated devices.

Industry analysts quoted in the report said voice-based interfaces could make technology more intuitive and accessible while easing screen fatigue. Former Apple design chief Jony Ive, now working with OpenAI, has emphasized reducing device dependency as a core goal of the company’s hardware strategy.

To continue reading, click here.