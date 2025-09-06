OpenAI launches platform linking AI-skilled workers with employers

Shafaq News – San Francisco

OpenAI has unveiled a jobs platform to connect AI-trained professionals with employers across the public and private sectors, a move the company says will expand access to AI-driven opportunities.

The platform—announced by Fidji Simo, CEO of Applications at OpenAI—is part of a wider initiative to boost AI literacy and broaden economic participation, opening doors to Fortune 500 companies, small businesses, and government agencies.

“If we want to put more power into the hands of more people, not just a fortunate few, we need to help everyone, at every level, take advantage of the opportunities that come with AI,” Simo declared.

Alongside the platform, OpenAI introduced free AI fluency certifications through its OpenAI Academy, delivered via ChatGPT’s Study mode. The program covers workplace applications and advanced skills such as prompt engineering, with a goal of certifying 10 million Americans by 2030 in partnership with companies including Walmart.

OpenAI explained that the training is tailored to workforce needs and designed to raise both employment and wages in an AI-driven economy, while Walmart US CEO John Furner endorsed the program, arguing that AI skills will give associates the tools “to rewrite the playbook and shape the future of retail.”

