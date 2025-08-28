Shafaq News – San Francisco

OpenAI is developing new safety features for ChatGPT, including parental controls, after a California lawsuit linked the chatbot to the suicide of a 16-year-old earlier this year.

According to CNET, the complaint accuses ChatGPT of delivering step-by-step instructions for self-harm, reinforcing suicidal ideation, and even generating a farewell message days before the teen’s death.

In response, OpenAI acknowledged the need to protect vulnerable users and is testing tools tailored for teenagers, including emergency contact settings and instant access to crisis hotlines.

While no launch date has been announced, the company confirmed that the case has fast-tracked its efforts to enhance protections for younger audiences.

