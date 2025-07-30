OpenAI launches ‘Study Mode’ for education

Shafaq News – San Francisco

OpenAI has introduced a new feature aimed at reshaping how students engage with artificial intelligence in education.

The tool, called “Study Mode,” is built to promote critical thinking rather than provide quick answers, addressing growing concerns among educators.

Its launch comes amid rising anxiety in schools over the misuse of AI, with institutions reporting spikes in plagiarism and reduced student engagement since ChatGPT’s release in late 2023.

In response, OpenAI’s leadership is urging a broader rethink of educational models as AI capabilities continue to advance.

To continue reading, click here.