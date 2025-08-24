Efficient but not engaging: Users criticize ChatGPT-5

Shafaq News – San Francisco

OpenAI’s newly launched ChatGPT-5 is earning praise for its speed and precision but also criticism for losing the spontaneity and creative spark that earlier models displayed.

According to CNET, the system combines multiple AI engines, switching between a “fast” mode for routine tasks and a slower, more analytical mode for complex prompts, yielding concise, streamlined answers.

Many users argue the efficiency comes at the expense of personality, with Reddit discussions describing GPT-5 as less engaging than GPT-4o, which was popular for its playful and unpredictable tone.

Facing backlash, OpenAI restored GPT-4o access for subscribers while engineers work on adjusting GPT-5’s tone to feel warmer and more human.

