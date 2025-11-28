Shafaq News – San Francisco

OpenAI urged the court to dismiss a lawsuit linking its chatbot to the suicide of a 16-year-old, arguing the teen intentionally bypassed safety protections.

According to TechCrunch, Matthew and Maria Raine filed a wrongful‑death suit in August against OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman, alleging the company facilitated their son Adam’s suicide by providing harmful instructions. OpenAI countered that ChatGPT repeatedly encouraged him to seek help and that he circumvented built‑in safeguards.

The family’s attorney, Jay Edelson, disputed that position and accused the company of shifting blame, arguing that OpenAI is faulting Adam for using the system “in the very way it was programmed to act.”

OpenAI, TechCrunch added, submitted sealed chat transcripts noting Adam’s history of depression and emphasizing that the records provide critical context, with the case now moving toward a jury trial alongside seven similar suits over suicides and alleged AI‑triggered psychotic episodes.

