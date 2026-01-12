Iraq launches first 2026 air relief flights to Gaza

Shafaq News– Baghdad

The first humanitarian relief flight of 2026 to support Palestinians in the Gaza Strip has been launched, the Iraqi Air Force Command announced on Monday.

In a statement, the command said the aircraft departed in the morning from Martyr Mohammed Alaa Air Base, a military air facility in Iraq, heading to Al-Arish Military Airport in Egypt, carrying the first batch of food aid designated for Gaza.

“The shipment weighed 18 tons and was transported aboard a C-130 military transport aircraft, the statement explained.

According to the command, the aid will be delivered to the Gaza Strip through the Egyptian Red Crescent, in full coordination with the Iraqi Red Crescent, as part of joint humanitarian cooperation between the two sides.

The current campaign follows earlier Iraqi humanitarian efforts, which included the delivery of food, medical supplies, and other relief assistance, the statement added, describing the initiative as part of Iraq’s continued support for affected populations and its commitment to humanitarian solidarity.

The Iraqi government has also provided a financial contribution of $25 million to support humanitarian programs, in addition to fuel and emergency aid delivered by the Iraqi Red Crescent to Palestinians.

Earlier, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) warned that Israeli forces remain deployed in more than half of the Gaza Strip, extending beyond the so-called Yellow Line, restricting access to humanitarian facilities.

Israel had suspended the work of more than 20 international humanitarian organizations in the Gaza Strip, claiming they failed to comply with new rules for vetting international organizations.