Washington closes Embassy in Kuwait, orders partial evacuations from Gulf States

Shafaq News- Washington

The US Embassy in Kuwait said on Tuesday it has closed until further notice, suspending all operations and canceling routine and emergency consular appointments.

The US State Department also urged non-essential government personnel and their family members to leave Bahrain, Iraq, and Jordan as a precaution against potential security developments.

Meanwhile, the US Embassy in Jerusalem said it is “not in a position at this time to evacuate or directly assist Americans in departing Israel.”

For the fourth consecutive day, Iran has carried out retaliatory attacks on cities in several Gulf states, targeting US military bases as well as infrastructure, including airports, ports, hotels, and residential buildings. The strikes have so far killed five people across the Gulf, including one person in Kuwait.