USD/IQD exchange rates rise in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar opened Tuesday’s trading 600 dinars higher in Iraq, reaching 155,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 155,000 dinars per 100 dollars, up from Monday’s 154,400 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 155,500 dinars and bought it at 154,500 dinars per 100 dollars.

In Erbil, selling prices reached 154,650 dinars per 100 dollars, while buying prices stood at 154,550 dinars.