Dollar prices drop in Baghdad, stabilize in Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar fell in Baghdad but remained stable in Erbil markets.

According to Shafaq News Agency's survey, the dollar's rate dropped with the opening of the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 150,250 dinars per 100 dollars, down from 150,400 dinars on Wednesday.

In Baghdad, currency exchange stores recorded a selling rate of 151,250 dinars per 100 dollars and a buying rate of 149,250 dinars.

Erbil's selling price reached 150,200 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 150,100.