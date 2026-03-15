Israeli war on Lebanon: 850 dead, 2,100+ wounded

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israeli strikes on Lebanon have killed 850 people, including 107 children, since March 2, Lebanon’s Health Ministry revealed on Sunday.

In a statement, the ministry said 2,105 people have been wounded during the same period as Israeli airstrikes and ground incursions continued across southern Lebanon.

Israeli forces struck several locations across Lebanon, including Al-Zahrani near Saida, where a strike on a residential apartment killed Hamas commander Wissam Taha, according to a source in the Palestinian group.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah carried out multiple attacks today, firing rockets at Israeli troop positions near the border and targeting sites including Avivim barracks, Maalot-Tarshiha air defenses, Nahariya, and Palmachim airbase south of Tel Aviv. The group also said it destroyed an Israeli Merkava tank near Taybeh with a guided missile.