Iraq nets $124M in 2025 traffic fines

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq collected 161.9 billion dinars (about $124.5 million) in traffic fines in 2025, the Ministry of Interior reported on Thursday, reviving debate over the 2019 Traffic Law and its financial burden on drivers.

A total of 3.88 million traffic violations were recorded during the year, including 1.1 million detected through electronic surveillance cameras deployed across major roads and cities.

Lawmakers have raised concerns over the scale of penalties. MP Jawad Al-Saadi pointed to fines reaching up to 200,000 dinars ($154), describing them as difficult for many drivers to afford, particularly taxi operators whose accumulated penalties in some cases exceed the value of their vehicles.

Within parliamentary discussions, Ali Khalis, a member of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Transport and Communications Committee, stressed ongoing efforts to review the penalty structure. Proposed amendments under consideration include recalibrating fines based on road conditions and speed limits, removing the automatic doubling of unpaid penalties, as well as introducing installment payment options for accumulated debts.

The draft amendment, however, has remained under review for more than 18 months without a parliamentary vote.

Drivers have also voiced concern over the financial pressure created by repeated violations. Speaking to Shafaq News, private driver Abu Ali noted that frequent fines linked to parking and traffic infractions are difficult to manage, as they accumulate quickly. He also pointed to delays in the notifications system, which in some cases lead to higher charges before motorists become aware of the violations.

“Penalties are increasingly competing with basic monthly expenses such as fuel and maintenance,” he complained.

Traffic authorities, however, maintain that the system is a legal enforcement mechanism aimed at improving road discipline. Haider Shaker, head of the Media Division at the General Traffic Directorate, explained that the Traffic Law introduced electronic monitoring to reduce direct interaction between officers and drivers. It also set fines at 50,000 dinars ($38.50), 100,000 dinars ($76.90), and 200,000 dinars ($153.80), depending on the severity of violations, including offenses such as driving against traffic.

''Fines are reduced by 50% if paid within 72 hours, while unpaid penalties double after 30 days,'' he added, describing the system as designed to deter violations rather than generate revenue.

Despite a reported 10% decline in traffic fatalities in 2024, Iraq still ranks 32nd globally in road deaths, according to the Ministry of Planning. In Diyala province, more than 6,000 traffic accidents have been recorded since the start of 2025, many along the Baghdad–Kurdistan highway. In Dhi Qar, more than 5,500 traffic-related injuries were also registered at Nasiriyah Teaching Hospital over the same period.

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