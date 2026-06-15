Weekly trading value on Iraq bourse plunges 94%

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) recorded more than four billion Iraqi dinars (roughly $3M) in trading value last week, marking a 94% decrease compared with the previous week.

According to market data, 2.699 billion shares were traded worth 4.390 billion dinars, down 96% in volume from last week, through 6,278 transactions.

The ISX60 index closed at 954.14 points, reflecting a 0.37% decrease from the previous session.

Investors traded shares of 57 companies, while 35 others saw no activity due to unmatched buy and sell orders. Eleven companies remained suspended for failing to submit required disclosures.

Non-Iraqi investors purchased 456 thousand shares worth one million dinars through five transactions, while selling 15 million shares valued at 60 million dinars through 44 transactions.

The Iraq Stock Exchange holds five trading sessions per week, from Sunday to Thursday, and includes 104 listed Iraqi joint-stock companies representing the banking, telecommunications, industry, agriculture, insurance, financial investment, tourism, hotel, and service sectors.